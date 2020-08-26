AUSTIN - Virgil Edward Young, Sr., 91, of Austin died Monday, August 24th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 27, 1928, a son of the late Addie (Searcy) and Edwin Young. Virgil was the husband of Elray (Bundhee) Young. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Friday, August 28th at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.