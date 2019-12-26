|
ODESSA - Virginia "Mamaw" (Moon) Bryan, age 80, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born on Thursday, August 31, 1939 in San Angelo, TX to the late John and Lola (Cates) Moon. Virginia was a CNA for 20 years.
Virginia was known as "Mamaw" to everyone. She loved her family dearly but especially her grandchildren. Virginia loved sewing, playing games and taught all of the kids how to crochet. Her favorite food was Mexican food and she would always put hot sauce on everything.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are her daughter: Lola Tyler and husband Sammy of Odessa; sisters: Bell Bills of Rockport, Mary Lou Taylor of San Angelo and Carolyn Bills of San Angelo; grandchildren: Cyndi Foster and husband Roland, Dawn, Michelle, Misty, Alisha Reed and husband Adam, and Jesse Tyler and wife Casey; great-grandchildren: Charity, R.J., Adelayna, Reyna, Jana, Topanga, Alvie, Kaylee; one great-grandchild on the way and one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Billy Bryan; daughter: Velma Bryan; sisters Nellie Herring and Lillie Norwood and grandchild: Bobby Ray "B.J." Boiles, Jr.
Family will receive friends from 5-7:00pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at River of Hope Christian Fellowship, officiated by Pastor Renee Phillips and Rev. Dwayne Johnson. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 26, 2019