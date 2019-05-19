Services Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432) 332-0991 Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Casstevens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Frances Groce Casstevens

Frances Casstevens, 91, of Boerne, Texas and formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away peacefully after a long, blessed life dedicated to her family and community. Just a few days ago, she remarked that she was "one lucky porkchop." Frances was born August 9, 1927 in Lubbock, Texas, to Virginia (Earhart) and Freelan Groce. She graduated from Lubbock High School and attended Hockaday Junior College in Dallas before marrying Bill Casstevens in Lubbock on March 24, 1945. Frances and "Cass" were married 62 years and devoted themselves to each other, their family, and civil service. Bill and Frances owned and operated Casstevens Furniture Company from 1949 until 1981, and raised two children, Lee and Lynn. Frances was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for ten years, beloved by Lynn and her Troop for her eagerness to teach. She received the Woman of Distinction Award from Girl Scouts of the Permian Basin in 2010. Frances was a sports enthusiast, always supporting of Lee in baseball games and golf tournaments. She happily gave Lee her pink Rambler as his first car, but then again, Frances did most everything happily! Frances was active in many charitable and social organizations. She was a Charter Member and past president of Odessa Pilot Club. She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and First United Methodist Church of Odessa, Texas for more than 55 years. Frances delivered hot meals to inbound citizens for Odessa through Meal on Wheels for more than 30 years. She was a longtime member and twice past president of the 20th Century Study Club and served with the Community Chest (now the United Way). Frances received the distinction of a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International and served as a president and longtime member of Rotary Anns. Frances lived in Odessa for 59 years, then moved to the Hill County in 2008 after Bill's passing.



Preceding Frances in death were husband, Bill, son Lee, brother Wayne Groce, and brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Dee Casstevens. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Jim Bromley (Comfort, Texas), five grandchildren, Hillary Green (Austin, Texas), Heather and Duane Moeller (Georgetown, Texas), Lindsay and Mike Stansberry (Jacksonville, Texas), Harmony and Manny Chavez (Georgetown, Texas), John Hunter and Kayla Leever (Missouri City, Texas). Her 12 great-grandchildren admired her as much as she cherished every one of them. Frances enjoyed golf and served as a lifelong member and two-time past president of the Women's Golf Association at Odessa Country Club. She traveled world-wide, taking each of the grandchildren on cruise voyages. She was an excellent cook, domino and game player, mother, Mamaw, and friend, always with a beautiful smile, twinkling eyes, and fun-loving wit. The family sincerely appreciates the dedicated service of Alamo Hospice and Morningside Ministries of Boerne. Private services will be held at the Chapel at Cibolo House at Morningside Manor, Boerne, with entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Odessa. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Girl Scouts of West Texas (http://www.gsdsw.org/en/donors/ways-to-give.html) or Odessa Pilot Club (P.O. Box 4042, Odessa, TX 79760), organizations which held a special place in Frances's heart.



