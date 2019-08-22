|
HOUSTON - Virginia "Iris" Basinger (97) passed into Jesus's arms on August 14, 2019 in Houston. She was a 43 year resident of Odessa, worked at Odessa Internal Medicine, and was an active member of Asbury Methodist Church. After the passing of her husband Dennis, she moved to Houston to be near her 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She will be buried beside her husband in the Chelsea Oklahoma Cemetery on Saturday, August 24, at 2 PM. Iris's memory will be cherished by her family - daughter Kathy Evans and husband Dennis, son Mike Basinger and wife Susan, grandsons Dennis and David Basinger and their families, and grandsons Jason and Tyler Evans - as well as by the wonderful friends she made in a life well lived.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 22, 2019