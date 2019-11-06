|
ODESSA - Virginia Lee (McCutcheon) Tingley, of Ruidoso, New Mexico, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was 91. Virginia was born on July 15, 1928 in Artesia, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents O.L. and Linna Kate McCutcheon, husband(s) Al Tingley, Donald Stephens, and A.L. Tilly, as well as brother, Leonard Edward McCutcheon. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Ray McCutcheon. Virginia is also survived by her two children, Dennis Lee (Tilly) Stephens (spouse, Stephanie) and Kathy (Tilly) Stephens Carter (spouse, Terry Carter) and Marteil (Tingley) Mendez (spouse, Tomas). Grandchildren include Erin Stephens Rodriquez (Chon), Ryan Lee Stephens (Karen), Tilly Carter Gambill (Brent), Gabriel and Emily Mendez. Virginia also has eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Virginia attended elementary school in Artesia, New Mexico and graduated from high school in Denver City, TX in 1945. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a degree in Elementary Education and later a Master of Education from the same university. Virginia, a dedicated educator, retired after 30 years from the Roswell Independent School District in Roswell, New Mexico (1986). She was a National Education Association (NM) Hall of Fame inductee in 1986, as well as the recipient of many professional awards. Virginia served actively in her professional sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa National Education Society, served as President in two different Chapters and was inducted into the ADK Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the "Golden Sister" recognition for 50 years of involvement in the society in 2006.
After retiring from education, Virginia helped establish a commercial business in 1987, became active in the American Business Women's Association and received the 1990 "Woman of the Year ABWA, Enchanted Chapter" award.
Virginia was an avid golfer, having enjoyed membership at clubs, most recently the Cree Meadows Country Club in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She participated as a member of the Women's Golf Association serving as its president several times. She organized numerous golf tournaments as well as traveling to play in tournaments around the state.
Virginia was an active member of First Baptist Church, Ruidoso, New Mexico and most recently Northside Baptist Church in Odessa, TX. She was a life-long Baptist church member and Sunday School teacher.
Virginia loved her family, church, friends, profession, golf and travel. She enjoyed altruistic endeavors, hosting parties and spending time with her many friends, and most of all, she loved being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Virginia is loved and will be missed by all her family, friends and many students she taught throughout her life.
Virginia Lee (McCutcheon) Tingley will be interred with other members of her family at South Park Cemetery in Rowell, New Mexico.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Virginia's life at the graveside service, Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 am, South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St, Roswell, NM.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 6, 2019