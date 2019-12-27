|
ODESSA - Virginia Sue Horn, the world's biggest MOJO fan, passed away in Odessa, TX, at Medical Center Hospital on December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born in Detroit, TX, in 1931 to Andrew and Alma Palmer. She married James Thomas Horn in Odessa, TX, in 1950 where they raised 9 children. Sue and JT weren't religious people, but they made sure all their kids were on the church bus every Sunday. Later, Sue attended Life Change Baptist where she participated in Joy Club. Sue also cooked Sunday dinner every week where all were welcome to enjoy good food, loud conversation, and football.
Sue was a homemaker with an entrepreneurial spirit. She ran a daycare in her home and, in her later years, took in ironing.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Doyle Palmer, Floyd Palmer, and John Ed Palmer; her sisters, Mary Dinwiddie and Elizabeth Tisdale; her great-granddaughters, Ashley Fulton, Eloise Odessa Montgomery, and Landis Phillip-Warner; and her sons-in-law, Ray Fulton and Stan Griffin.
The many loves of Sue's life who remain are her son, Randell Horn; and her daughters and their spouses, Alma Griffin, Kay Warner, Deanie Rogers, Terry and Monty Hilliard, Kim and Rick Gasser, Kelli and Jimmy Waner, Jamie Horn, Stacey Horn, and Stephanie and Mike Courtney. Sue is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
We would like to give special thanks to her loving caregiver, Arlene Jefferson, her friends at Life Change Joy Club, and Buena Vida Staff.
Pallbearers will be Skeeter Fulton, Scott Fulton, Josh Brown, Chad Hilliard, Cory Hilliard, and Martin Benavidez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Floyd Rogers, Aaron Rogers, Eric Horn, Dylan Fulton and Durgon Horn.
Services will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 27, 2019