ODESSA, TX - Vivian Rea "Vicki" Peacock, age 64, passed from this life Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Friday, July 16, 1954 in San Angelo, TX to Darrell and Nancy Evelyn Venable.
Vicki loved gardening and taking care of her garden and yard. She enjoyed watching web cams about eagles and wildlife. Vicki loved her dog "Miracle". She enjoyed reading her Bible.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her father: Darrell Venable; son: Anthony "Tony" Mayhar from Odessa; daughters: Margaret Hudson and husband David of San Antonio, and Pamela Berry and husband Michael of Odessa; grandchildren: Michelle Niver, Cade Stock, Stevi Hudson, Lilly Hudson, and Dylan and Jacob Berry; nephew: Matthew Jarrell; niece: Kourtney Bryant and numerous cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Evelyn Venable; brother: Dwight "Doby" Venable; and sister: Traci Jarrell.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 9, 2019