ODESSA - Vona Belle (Bo) Grant Lawson of Odessa, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home continues to practice social distancing, so for those unable to attend, the service will be lived streamed and viewable from her obituary page at www.sunsetodessa.com. She was born on February 6, 1930 in Forsan, Texas to Alfred and Alta Grant. She was a graduate of Andrews High School in class of 1947. She also graduated from West Texas State in Canyon, Texas with a bachelor's degree. After college, Vona went to work for Shell Oil Company where she met Charles (Chuck) Riley Lawson in Pecos, Texas. They married on May 30, 1953 in Andrews, Texas. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Odessa. There, they celebrated over 60 years of marriage. Vona went to work with Ector County Independent School District. For many years she taught, mentored and changed lives for many students. She started her career at Crockett Jr. High, continued with Hood and Blackshear Junior High. She retired in 1987 at Bonham Junior High. After retirement, Vona and Chuck traveled extensively throughout the United States. They visited and photographed every courthouse, in every county in Texas. Their next goal was to visit every US capital and Washington DC. After that was accomplished, they set their sights on Europe. They did all of this with family and many friends. They loved sharing these memories with everyone. they also loved going to Mojo games with friends. Vona was a very supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always made time for anyone in need. Large or small, everything and everyone was important to her. She guided and instilled qualities in all of us that make us who we are today. She loved to pick up her grandchildren from school. Then proceeded to help with homework, feed them snacks (especially banana nut bread) and spoil them rotten. Those days were priceless! She volunteered at ORMC for many years. Just another part of helping people. She and Chuck spent many hours at Odessa College Sports Center. Vona loved water aerobics at Odessa College, she said it kept her young! She was an active member of Gardendale Church of Christ. She loved her church family. Vona is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alta Grant, husband Chuck Lawson, and brother Curtis Grant. She continues to be loved by her brother Harley Grant and wife Imogene (Boots) of Meridian, MS, daughter Carol Vincent and husband Joe of Odessa, son Tom and wife Renee of Poway, CA, and son Ray and wife Natalie of Odessa. She also leaves grandchildren Rebecca Gennaro and husband John of San Diego, CA, Mollie Lawson of Fayetteville, AK, Erica King and husband Mike of Odessa, Grant and Coree Lawson of Odessa, Jarad and Sarah Vincent of Odessa, and Tyson Yarborough of Midland, TX. She leaves 10 wonderful great grandchildren who can never know what they missed. We also like to give special thanks to Dr. Darrell Parsons and Amanda for making Mom feel so special. Linda Bolton... Mom has appreciated and loved you for almost 39 years. A big thank you to the staff at Brookdale for keeping her safe and comfortable. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 20, 2020.