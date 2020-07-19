ODESSA - W.J. Deeds, age 93 years and 360 days, was reunited with the love of his life, in the kingdom of God, on July 16, 2020. He was born on July 22,1926 in Lohn, Texas to James Oliver Deeds and Maude Beatrice Sansom Deeds. W.J. married his better half, Lois Byrum Deeds, on August 11, 1951 in DeQueen, Arkansas. Most people knew him as just "Deeds". His nieces and nephews have always called him "Tootles", but to most of his family he was known as Papa. He was a member of the West University Church of Christ.
W.J. worked at the Carbon Black plant for 35 years, from 1948 to 1983. After retirement he created his own business as a shade tree mechanic and car part distributor. He was always honest in his dealings and expected honesty in return. Deeds never met a stranger, if you could listen, he could talk. He enjoyed playing pool with friends throughout his years, most recently spending time at Westside Senior Citizens.
W.J was the patriarch of an extensive family, which meant everything to him; holidays and family gatherings were his favorite times. Lois and W.J. had three children: Joyce Reyenga, Wade Deeds, and Regena Collinsworth, and their spouses Mike Reyenga, Georgia Deeds, and Gary Collinsworth. W.J and Lois have 9 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Deeds could calm any of his grandchildren and great grandchildren who were throwing a tantrum by throwing himself on the ground and throwing a fit alongside them; he had a naturally good sense of humor throughout his life. He had a memory like an elephant and would gladly tell stories from his life to anyone with an open ear.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Riley and Maude Beatrice Deeds, his wife Lois Deeds, son-in-law Mike Reyenga, his brothers; James Audley Deeds, Clarence Douglas Deeds, Wesley Murl Deeds, and his twin brother J.R. Deeds, his sisters Audra Eleanor Deeds Lewis, Nora Pearl Deeds Henderson, and Marieta Maude Deeds Dunn.
Visitation at Acres West Funeral Chapel begins at noon on Tuesday, July 21st. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at West University Church of Christ in Odessa on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Graveside services will be at Cox Cemetery in Mercury, TX on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Odessa Humane Society or Christian Children's Home in Portales, NM.