ODESSA - Walter Brooks, 81, of Odessa passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Odessa surrounded by his family.
Family and friends will celebrate his life at a military graveside service at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Andrews West Cemetery in Andrews. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Monday at McNett Funeral Home in Andrews.
Walter was born on August 2, 1938 in Murray, Texas to Jessie Alexander Brooks and Vearlene Averette Brooks. He was raised and attended schools in Olney, Texas. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and the National Guard from 1956 - 1964. He had lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he had worked in maintenance for The Bama Pie Company and Pepsi Cola for many years. He moved to Odessa in 1982, where he was a maintenance supervisor for several apartments, including The Woodlands, Summer Tree, and Westwood Square. He had married Rilla Leah Meeks Brooks on January 1, 1990 in Odessa, and they had attended Northside Baptist Church in Odessa. He enjoyed drinking coffee all day, fishing, being around his pets, and was known to be a workaholic. He was also known as "Tin Man" by collecting scrap, junk, and cans in Odessa. He was known to tell jokes, being ornery, and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was preceded in death by his wife on July 30, 2006, his parents, and 4 siblings, Roy Brooks, Helen Viola, Lois Carr, and Jeanet Dempsey.
Walter is survived by his 2 sons, Darren Hightower and wife, Melinda Lewis, of Odessa and Mark Brooks and wife, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1 grandson, Justin Brooks of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The family would like to thank Star Hospice in Odessa, and memorials may be sent to , , or Star Hospice.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 16, 2019