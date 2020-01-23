|
|
ODESSA - Walter Christopher "Chris" Hiller III, age 55, of Odessa passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held 4 Pm, Friday, January 24,2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Chris was born in Odessa to W.C. and Janie Hiller on April 14, 1964. He went to school at Odessa Christian, Nimitz, and Permian High where he graduated in 1982. He also attended Odessa College. Chris is preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Janie Hiller. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Hiller of Perryton, TX and Garret Hiller of Amarillo, TX; sister Kay Nabors and husband Jay of Glen Rose, TX; sister Sheri Norton and husband Sid of Odessa, TX; his extended family, Justin and Shaylee, Ryan and Aubree Ford, Bradley and Deanna, Madison, Macie and Micah Ford, Alan and Ashley Nabors, Clay Nabors, Bryan and Heather, Brynn and Ellery Barrett, Barrett and Sarah Brown, Heather Norton and Mark Glass; plus many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Born to Jr and Janie Hiller were Chris, Sheri and Kay; Chris being the baby boy. They were simple, hard- working people, instilling their family values in their children. Thus, the beginning of the life of Walter Christopher Hiller the third. Younger years were spent helping in the family business and continuing through high school and college. Chris then moved his young family to Dalhart, Texas, where he owned and operated a Coast to Coast Hardware business. In 1995, Chris returned to Odessa. While obtaining his massage therapist education, Chris took a random part-time position as a bank teller. Many years and a few banks later, Chris proudly achieved his current position at Southwest Bank as Vice President of Mortgage Lending, celebrating his recent 7-year anniversary with them. Chris's career brought accolades, awards and recognition that meant so much to him. His character, his Hiller traits of integrity, honesty, kindness and compassion were the reasons he excelled in his career. Friendship with Chris knew no boundaries. Coworkers (present and past) peers, even competitors were all an important part of his life circle. Once a friend, always a friend. No love could compare to Chris's love for his two sons, Garrett and Michael. He was a devoted, loving father; guiding, encouraging and instilling the family traits to the next generation.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 23, 2020