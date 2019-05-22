Services Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 432-362-2331 Resources More Obituaries for Wanda Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wanda Faye Gray

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ODESSA - May 30, 1935- May 19, 2019



Wanda Faye Gray, 83, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on May 19, 2019, peacefully at her home. Loved by many, the hearts and lives she touched are too numerous to count. The Lord has welcomed home another beautiful Angel.



Visitation will be 6 pm - 8 pm, May 23rd, at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, May 24th, at First Baptist Church (First Odessa) with Pastor Byron McWilliams, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.



Wanda was born in Cisco, Texas, to Ola and Clyde Hailey on May 30, 1935. She went to school in Cisco,and furthered her education for 2 years at Cisco Jr. College. Wanda married her beloved high school sweetheart, Daniel Gray on June 4, 1955, at the First United Methodist Church in Cisco. After moving to Austin, she worked for Southwestern Bell, and on campus at the University of Texas, before becoming a full time Homemaker to her three children and husband. Houston and Monahans were also home, until Wanda and her family moved to Odessa in 1964. There she became an instant #1 Permian Panther Fan, donating her time and money to ensure the students and her own children and grandchildren had the very best. She also was an officer in the Permian Band Booster Club. Wanda volunteered her time throughout the community leading and helping with Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, church events, PTA, dance/pom, baseball, soccer, and many other events and organizations too numerous to list. She spent her entire life involved in and around her children, grandchildren, and their friends. She was their biggest fan and supporter. Family was her world, and the world was her family. She even gave international help to a child she never met. Her nieces and nephews were always kept close in her heart. She was extremely proud of the fact that all 9 of her grandchildren, and 2 of her own children, graduated from college and she was able to watch!



Wanda loved to fish with her Dad, and later on with her husband and kids. She loved to vacation in Colorado every summer and eventually Angel Fire, New Mexico. She loved the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Sewing was her #1 passion and hobby. She sewed everything from bridal gowns to baby clothes and quilts. Wanda had a beautiful singing voice, and among her many talents were bowling, crafting, and designing multiple projects. She will be missed each and every day from her activities, and by her family and friends.



Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Ola and Clyde Hailey, and her sister Margaret Hailey King.



Wanda is survived by her husband Daniel H. Gray, Sr., daughter Sharon Temple of Midland, Tx daughter Kathy and Chuck Roberts of Odessa, Tx and son Danny (Jr.) and Cindy Gray of Odessa, Tx; Her sisters: Billie Tatom, and Kay Cockerell; Grandchildren: Kristina (and Josh) Laird, Veann (and Troy) Lay, Erin (and JJ) De Paep; Autumn Roberts, Brittany Roberts, Charles Roberts; Daniel (Dano) (and Lauren) Gray III, Megan Gray, Allison Gray; Great Grandchildren: Asher Laird, Paige Lay, and Brayden Lay, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Pallbearers will be Daniel Gray III, Charles Roberts III, Josh Laird, Chuck Roberts, Daniel Gray, Jr., Edward (Eddie) Cockerell, John Tatom and David Gray.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Tatom, Ronny Tatom and Ralph King.



Memorials may be given in Wanda Gray's name to First Baptist Church.



The family of Wanda Gray wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Stephanie Kubacek, Visiting Angels and Misti Chambliss, First Baptist Church, and the many Dr.'s, Nurses, and agencies who over the past years have given so much care and time. Also, to our friends, family, and community for their prayers, love, and kindness.



Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2019