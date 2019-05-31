ODESSA - Wanda Hutchison Thomas, age 90, of Gardendale, TX passed away on May 25, 2019 in Odessa.



Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at any time.



Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Terry Easley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Wanda was born January 7, 1929 to Odie Hutchison and Janette Alexander in Royston, TX. She attended Buena Vida High School in Imperial, TX and graduated at the age of 16. She received a scholarship to Mary Hardin Baylor, but she transferred to Sul Ross as she didn't want to be so far from her mother at such a young age. She worked for the Odessa Water Dept, Clarks Dept. Store Office Manager, and as Office Manager for Master Pump and Equipment. She was instrumental in starting the Step Program for the Texas Employment Commission.



Wanda married A.A. "Tommy" Thomas, Jr., in Odessa, TX who preceded Wanda in death. She is preceded in death by her second husband, Don Thames, her third husband, Dwayne Hardeman; her brothers and sisters, Carl Hutchison, Henry Hutchison, Florence Tipton and June Eubanks Makeski.



She is survived by her son, Dan Thomas and her daughters, Linda and Rena.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Daniel, Raine, and Jayden.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary