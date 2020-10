Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Wanda Lanell Lewis-Haynes, 65, of Odessa, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Odessa. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020, at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery - Odessa II Section. Pastor Windsor Archie is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



