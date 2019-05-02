Services Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory 1040 S. Dixie Blvd. Odessa , TX 79761 (432) 332-8077 Resources More Obituaries for Wanda Simpson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wanda Nelle (Greene) Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers FORT STOCKTON - Wanda was born Wanda Nelle Greene on Saturday August 11, 1934 to Bertha and Alec Greene in Stamford, Texas. She fell asleep in death with family by her side at the age of 84 in Fort Stockton, Texas on April 29, 2019.



A Memorial service will be held for Wanda on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 pm, At Kingdom Hall 1750 E. 87th Streets in Odessa, Texas.



Born the baby of nine children Wanda always enjoyed her family ties.



Wanda grew up and graduated school in Rule, Texas where she spied a young man at the local gas station. Although she was a tiny petite thing of about 95 pounds she grabbed her girlfriend and climbed in a dump truck to go get her man. James was quite smitten and soon they eloped on June 14, 1952 in Rule. They were attended by best friends. James joined the military to avoid the draft, so Wanda packed up her things and kissed her mom goodbye and followed her man from base to base. It was at this time that Jehovah's Witnesses called on her and she began studying. She was especially concerned about the future because they had been blessed with their first son James Steven Simpson in January 1956. Wanda was baptized on July 30, 1958 at Yankee Stadium in New York City and enjoyed reminiscing about her many trips to conventions and the many persons she helped to learn about Jehovah. But she was never prouder than when her husband James was baptized in Snyder, Texas in 1968. By that time, they had been blessed with a second son Phillip Allen. Wanda thrived as a wife and a mother. She worked to assist her children to have a relationship with the God she so dearly loved. She and James packed up their family and moved from the farm to Odessa in 1972. They began attending the Central Congregation and came to know and love so many dear friends. In 1973 they were surprised by the expectation of a baby girl named Shannon LeAnn. Through the years there were marriages and then grandchildren and soon great grandchildren. Needless to say, family dinners were loud. Wanda cherished her family and it warmed her heart to be called Pawanna and Grammy.



She is survived by:



Steve and Sandy Simpson and their three children Stephanie, Aaron and Allan.



Phil and Sherri Simpson and their two children Alex and Tyler



LeAnn and Kanon Forney and their two children Ryley and Bellamy.



There are six great grandchildren:Emily, Andrew, Mackenzie, Austin, Chase and Will.



And of course, she had many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.



She was preceded in death by both her parents and all her siblings.



She lost her dear husband James two years ago and missed him every single day since. The entire family awaits the time we can welcome them both back from the grave with open arms. We would like to publicly thank them for the gifts they have given us. The gift of knowing our Heavenly Father Jehovah and the gift of love. Thank you!



The family also would like to than Fort Stockton Hospice for their loving care of Wanda and all their assistance during this stressful time. Published in Odessa American on May 2, 2019