LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Wanda Sue Stahl, age 83, of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Wanda was born on December 30, 1935 in Snyder, TX to Sadie Mae and Leeman Vandiver. Wanda was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ at the Methodist Church in Hermleigh, Texas.
She married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Stahl of Hermleigh, TX in 1955. They moved to Alpine, TX so Clarence could attend Sul Ross State University on a basketball scholarship. Odessa would later become their home to raise five children. Clarence and Wanda were members of the United Methodist Church throughout their life together. Wanda was a loving wife and mother and will be missed dearly.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, parents Leeman and Sadie Mae Vandiver, brother E.L. Vandiver Jr., sisters, Marjorie Light, and Linda Anderson.
She is survived by her children, son Terry Stahl and wife Trisha of Brownwood, TX, son Mike Stahl and wife Brenda of Odessa, TX, son Steve Stahl and wife Kista of Mansfield, TX, son Tommy Stahl and wife Penni of Lubbock, TX and daughter Sherri Shellenberger and husband Eugene of Toole, Utah; Grandchildren: Celeste and Greg Hodges, Shane Stahl, Scott Stahl, Joe Birdwell, Reese and Tiffani Row, Ashton and Dusty Holt, Brittany and Casey Swaim, Brenner Stahl, Bryce Stahl, Lauren and Chris Bennett, Lindsey Stahl, Mandy and Peter Sierra, Zoie and Eric Haines; and many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, TX, Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Sean Smith is officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 28, 2019