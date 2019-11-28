Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Sue Stahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Sue Stahl Obituary
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Wanda Sue Stahl, age 83, of Odessa, TX, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Wanda was born on December 30, 1935 in Snyder, TX to Sadie Mae and Leeman Vandiver. Wanda was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ at the Methodist Church in Hermleigh, Texas.

She married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Stahl of Hermleigh, TX in 1955. They moved to Alpine, TX so Clarence could attend Sul Ross State University on a basketball scholarship. Odessa would later become their home to raise five children. Clarence and Wanda were members of the United Methodist Church throughout their life together. Wanda was a loving wife and mother and will be missed dearly.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, parents Leeman and Sadie Mae Vandiver, brother E.L. Vandiver Jr., sisters, Marjorie Light, and Linda Anderson.

She is survived by her children, son Terry Stahl and wife Trisha of Brownwood, TX, son Mike Stahl and wife Brenda of Odessa, TX, son Steve Stahl and wife Kista of Mansfield, TX, son Tommy Stahl and wife Penni of Lubbock, TX and daughter Sherri Shellenberger and husband Eugene of Toole, Utah; Grandchildren: Celeste and Greg Hodges, Shane Stahl, Scott Stahl, Joe Birdwell, Reese and Tiffani Row, Ashton and Dusty Holt, Brittany and Casey Swaim, Brenner Stahl, Bryce Stahl, Lauren and Chris Bennett, Lindsey Stahl, Mandy and Peter Sierra, Zoie and Eric Haines; and many great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, TX, Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Sean Smith is officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now