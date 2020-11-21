I met Wayne 18 years ago and worked side by side with him for 13 of those years. Wayne performed presentations for First Basin Credit Union while we held orientations for new Ector County employees. He was the finest gentleman I´ve ever met. His wit, charm and great personality were a pleasure during those weekly meetings. His grand stature and elegant attire always impressed me and all that was topped off with his white shiny hair and that big friendly smile. I will miss seeing your pictures in the OA for your volunteer service for the Chamber and also running into you at the famous Dairy Queen. I will miss you my friend.

Martha Barton, Ector County Retiree