ODESSA - Wayne Cleveland Boring, Jr., 85, left this earth and went to his heavenly home on November 17, 2020. He passed away at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Gary Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Wayne was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 10, 1935, to Wayne Cleveland Boring, Sr. and Virginia Meltha Boring. When Wayne was in 7th grade, his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he finished school. Wayne moved to Texas in 1976. On August 31, 1991, Wayne married the love of his life, Jo Frances Foster. Between the two of them, they shared a total of eight children. Wayne, also known as Friendly Wayne, loved living in Odessa. He worked as a printer for many years and then eventually ended his career as the Marketing Director at First Basin Credit Union at the age of 80. He was an avid volunteer with the Children's Miracle Network and The United Way. He was also an Ambassador with the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The family loved to tease him about being famous as he was always in the newspaper and sometimes even on television. His striking white hair, bright blue eyes, contagious smile, and friendly handshake were always welcoming to anyone he met. Wayne spent many years helping others, which was very dear to his heart. He was a mentor to many and also led many to Christ. For the past 52 years, he lived his life by the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi. Many of his dearest and lifelong friends also lived by this prayer. Wayne loved all of his family dearly. He loved to eat French fries and could honestly eat them at every meal. He also loved ice cream, especially blizzards from Dairy Queen, where he was a regular. He loved unsweetened tea and was rarely seen without a glass. He was definitely a jokester and enjoyed a good laugh. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Lanette Sue Carles. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Jo Frances Boring; daughters, Torey Clark, Karma Diaz, and Amber Bridges and husband Seth; his sons, Deric Boring and wife Rilla, David Boring, and Jesse Boring; stepdaughter, Carmen Witt and husband Chuck; stepson, Zeb Foster and wife Meagan. Also left to cherish Wayne's memories are his siblings: sister, Gayle Mudd and husband Buck; brother, Terry Boring and wife Sue; sister, Vicki Casey and husband Charles, and sister, Margo Halsey and husband Tom; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was also blessed with 22 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorials may be given to the Children's Miracle Network. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff on the Covid floor and the Continued Care Unit at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.