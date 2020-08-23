ODESSA - Wendell B Smith passed away on March 24, 2020. Due to the virus at the time we could not have a memorial at the time. The memorial will be at Bible Baptist Church on 2801 Iola Dr, Odessa, TX 79764, on August 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Brother Aaron Shipman officiating.



Wendell was born September 16, 1941 to Mary Early Smith and James Burton Smith. He was raised in San Angelo, TX and graduated from Lake View High in 1959.



Wendell went to work for the government health dept in Washington DC in 1961 until 1964 at which time he moved to Odessa.



Wendell went to work at General Tire rubber plant in 1967 and retired in 2002.



Wendell met again one if his neighbors in 1976. They fell in love and got married in November 1976. Wendell and Lois was married for 43 years this last November. He accepted Lois five daughters as his own. They all loved Wendell very much.



Wendell loved Blue Grass music and he taught himself how to play the mandolin and played with a band at Pojo's for a while. He then started to do the sound and some of the Blue Grass festivals.



Wendell said some of the best friends he had was the Blue Grass people.



Wendell also helped get the Union in at General Tire. He was President for a while there. Then he was a member of Central Labor Union until first part of 2019.



Wendell is survived by his wife of 43 1/2 years - Lois Smith, son - Wendell Smith Jr. (Kathy), daughters Jamie A. Martin, Carol D. Bullard, Denean Bass (Kenneth), Diane Long (Richard), Marillyn Garcia (Javier), grandchildren (Sheila Williams(Joey), Christy Wright, Jason Steel Courtney Gray (Michael), Emily Williams, Toby Valdez, Stephanie Valdez, Dwan Blake (Tye), Kendra Bass, Stephen Bass ( Irene), Paige Dunn, Bryan Dunn, Curtis Dunn, Thomas Norman, James Norman. There is 28 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Earl Smith, father James Smith, daughter Sheryl Dunn, granddaughter Karen Knox, great granddaughter Alisha Blake, & great grand son Joey Williams.



