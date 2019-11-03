|
|
GARDENDALE - William Arthur Smith, 93, of Gardendale, TX, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Bill was born on October 11, 1926, in Moberly, Missouri.
Bill was a proud U. S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. After he married the love of his life, Vera Meyer, on October 9, 1948, they moved to Midland, Texas, and have made Midland/Odessa their home since. After retiring from Rexene Polymers in Odessa in 1983, he and Vera became full time RVers and were blessed to have traveled across the country and made many friends and memories from coast to coast.
Bill was a talented craftsman, never met a man he didn't like, and had a story to tell for any situation you might imagine. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, a brother and sister, and grandson, Traver Grant Smith. He leaves behind his loving wife of 72 years, Vera, daughter Brenda Smith and husband Radford of Fort Worth, TX, son Bill Smith and wife Janine of Camas, WA, grandson Colin Smith and wife Stefani of Euless, TX, granddaughter Sara Smith of Beaumont, CA, and great-grandchildren Madison and Dylan of Euless, TX, as well as numerous other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, TX, on Friday, November 8, at 1:00pm. There will be visitation at the church from 12:00pm-1:00pm immediately prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests condolences may be made in Bill's memory to Catholic Charities or Helping Hands, Midland, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa, TX. Online condolences may be made at www.frankwwilson.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 3, 2019