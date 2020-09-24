1/1
William Daniel Cobb
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
ODESSA, TX - Danny Cobb, 71, of Odessa passed away at home on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Danny was born July 24, 1949, in Cushing, Oklahoma, to Thomas and Vada (Green) Cobb. He and his family moved to Odessa in 1959 and he graduated from Permian High School in 1967. He married Glenda Hammond July 18, 1970, in Odessa.

He is survived by Glenda, his wife of 50 years, 2 daughters, Melissa (Craig) Parker of Naples, Italy, and Amanda (Ryan) Maddox of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and 3 grandchildren: Ivan, Alayna and Caden of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by brothers, Joe Cobb of Beaumont, Russell Cobb of Temple, sisters-in-law Patsy Tacker and Merita Hart of Odessa and Mae Moneyhun of Bolingbrook, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Vada Cobb.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Odessa for their exceptional care during the last month. RNs Erica and Holly as well as CNA Sulema treated Danny with professionalism and compassion which will not be soon forgotten. The family would also like to thank neurologist, Dr. John Foster Jr, for many years of

guidance through the journey of living with MS.

As per Danny's wishes, there will be no services.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
