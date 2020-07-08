1/1
William Evans Jackson
ODESSA - William Evans Jackson, 87, of Odessa, Texas passed away on June 28, 2020 in Odessa.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Karen Carlson, officiating.

William was born in Merkel, Texas to Andrew M. Jackson and Maggie Mae Anderson on March 3, 1933. He married Margie Lee White.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Maggie Jackson.

William is survived by his wife, Margie; sons, John Jackson and Tom Jackson; and grandchildren, Christian Jackson, Madison Jackson and Adrienne Jackson.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
