William Glen "Bill or Billy" Fulgham
MIDLAND - November 10, 2020, William Glen Fulgham "Bill or Billy", loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 72. Bill was born on July 15, 1948 in Ardmore, OK to Silas W. Fulgham Jr. "Big Bill" and Hazel M. Fulgham. Bill received his diploma in 1972 from the University of Texas, at Arlington, with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Bill went to work at the Midland Reporter Telegram where he met his wife of 47 years, Donna Ann Davis Fulgham. They were married on April 20, 1973. They enjoyed travel and spending time with friends and family. G-Dad and Nanni loved the grandchildren.

Bill later went to work at Gulf Oil Company then started his own business. Bill achieved his appraisal license and worked at Ector County Appraisal District starting in 1994. There he retired as Assistant Chief Appraiser in 2018. Bill was a long-time member of Midland Shooter Association where he loved sporting clays. He competed in local, state, and even international shoots winning many Championships.

Billy loved history, collectibles, travel, and most of all, his family and friends. He will be terribly missed.

Billy "G-Dad" is preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Hazel, his in- laws Don and Ikey Davis and his granddaughter Madison Childers Markell. He is survived by his wife Donna, his two children, James Childers and Candice Fain (Jerad), his sisters, Jan Acker (Les) and Karen Crume, his sisters-in-law, Michal Delgado (Frank), Meddie Sucu (Murat), his step mother-in-law Darlene Davis, his grandchildren, Bailey Childers, Dylan Fain, Devin Fain, and Sydnee Fain and great grandson Warren Markell, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Rather than flowers we ask for stories and photos. Donations are accepted for expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
