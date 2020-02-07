|
|
DALLAS, TEXAS - William J "Bill" Brock passed away quietly and suddenly on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Son of A.C. and Cynthia Brock, Bill served in the South Pacific during WWII. Bill was married to Martha for the 70 years prior to her passing in 2016. Martha and Bill had two children; Cyndi and Jon. Over the years his descendants grew to include five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Most of Bill's professional life was spent in the employ of Phillips 66 at the Hobbs plant. You touched many lives, and are not forgotten. A memorial service will be held at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Hobbs at 12:30pm on Saturday, February 8th, 2020.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2020