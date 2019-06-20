ODESSA - William "Bill" Mameron Wilkerson, age 88, of Odessa, TX passed away on June 17, 2019 in Odessa.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clyde Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Bill was born March 22, 1931 to William Montreville Wilkerson and Mary Lue (Price) Wilkerson in Fluvanna (Borden Co.), Texas. He was raised in Fluvanna, TX, then Ackerley, TX and then they moved to Lamesa, TX. He attended school in Ackerley and finished the 8th grade in Ackerley. He was raised on a farm and worked at the egg plant in Lamesa, TX. In 1947 Bill married Nelva LaGrace Harris in Lamesa, TX. Bill served in the United States Army. He did not care for farming, so he went to work in the oilfield for 9 years. He then decided to become a Master Plumber and later ventured into Building Construction, building metal buildings and remodeling houses. He also was a master woodcraftsman. He was a member of the Oddfellow Lodge in Lamesa, TX. In the 1950's, Bill was an active member of the church and choir at Calvary Baptist Church in Andrews, TX. In the 1960's they moved to Odessa, TX.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Willie Mae Byrom, Mellie Lue Freeman, Vera Adaline LeClair, Bessie Marie Womack and Mattie Lois Lyons; brothers Lawis Leroy Wilkerson, Doy Elwood Wilkerson, Mulford Kirkland Wilkerson, Ira Willis Wilkerson, Kenneth Leland Wilkerson and Kellis Elbert Wilkerson.



He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Nelva Wilkerson; seven children, Martha and husband Eddie Poitevint of Odessa, Nelva and husband Robert Riggs of Brownwood, TX, Marilyn and husband Mark Billings of Odessa, Michael and wife, Carol Wilkerson of Selma, NC, Evelyn and husband Richard Poitevint of Odessa, Gary and wife Lisa Wilkerson of Odessa and Melanie Dotson of Odessa; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 26 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Odessa American on June 20, 2019