Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
William Newton Shrader Obituary
MIDLAND - William Newton Shrader of Midland, TX passed over to the other side on June 8, 2019. He was born in Lubbock, TX as the only child of Sylvan Leon Shrader and Ruth Mae (Payne) Shrader on February 5, 1949. Newton was a member of First Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Benita Kay (Easley) Shrader, his sisters-in-law, Lana (Jack) Westerfeldt and Patty (Mike) Bee, and his cousins.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019
