ODESSA - William "Bill" Talley, age 76 of Odessa, Texas and formerly of Cleveland, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, July 9.



Talley, handicapped at birth, accepted the challenge of becoming a productive citizen and spent most of his life helping direct the paths of young men and women as a teacher and coach.



He began by coaching youth football and baseball teams, later moving to the high school ranks where he served as a highly successful freshman football coach at Cleveland High School before being promoted to a varsity assistant football coach. He was also the baseball coach and took Cleveland High's team to its first appearance in the state tournament.



Talley left the Cleveland area to join high school friends Steve Sloan and Rex Dockery in Lubbock, Texas. Sloan had just been named the head coach at Texas Tech University and Dockery was his top assistant. Talley was the team's academic counselor.



When Sloan departed for the head job at University of Mississippi, Talley remained in West Texas as a high school teacher, coach and athletic director until he retired and remained in Odessa, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his loving mother Helen Talley and granddaughter Kate Chorney.



He is survived by his son Bryant Talley and wife Rosie; daughters Susie Chorney and Gracie Talley; grandchildren Brittany Chorney, Anthony Valdez, Victoria De Leon, Christopher De Leon, Jonathan De Leon, and Tiana Luna; cousins Joan Satterfield Gilliland, Linda Davis, Larry Darnell, Dana Darnell, Ellen McClure, and Hall Reynolds.



A service is planned for Bill on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church 1820 E. 52nd St. Odessa, TX at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Cleveland, Tennessee and will be announced at a later date. Published in Odessa American on July 13, 2019