Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 241-8844
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas "Bill" Wright


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas "Bill" Wright Obituary
WEBSTER GROVES, MO - William Thomas Wright, Jr.

W. T. (Bill) Wright (94), long-time Odessa resident, died June 10, 2019 in Webster Groves, MO. He was a project engineer for El Paso Natural Gas Products Company, a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church and active in the Optimists Club.

Flo, wife of 64 years, died in 2009. He is survived by two daughters, Gina Wright of St Louis, MO and Wesley Ann (Ron) Godard of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Karen (Pat) McDonough and Justin (Jill) Godard; five great grandchildren, Colin and Jessie McDonough and Isabella, Olivia, and Noah William Godard; his brother, Woody (Betty) Wright; his cousin Don (Pat) Crum; his good friends Peg Jones, Ian MacBryde and Moby Olivas, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

Those who wish may make donations in Bill's name to Our Little Roses, a girls home in Honduras www.ourlittleroses.org or Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves, MO www.emmanuelepiscopal.org
Published in Odessa American on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Louis Cremation
Download Now