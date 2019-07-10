|
|
WEBSTER GROVES, MO - William Thomas Wright, Jr.
W. T. (Bill) Wright (94), long-time Odessa resident, died June 10, 2019 in Webster Groves, MO. He was a project engineer for El Paso Natural Gas Products Company, a faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church and active in the Optimists Club.
Flo, wife of 64 years, died in 2009. He is survived by two daughters, Gina Wright of St Louis, MO and Wesley Ann (Ron) Godard of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Karen (Pat) McDonough and Justin (Jill) Godard; five great grandchildren, Colin and Jessie McDonough and Isabella, Olivia, and Noah William Godard; his brother, Woody (Betty) Wright; his cousin Don (Pat) Crum; his good friends Peg Jones, Ian MacBryde and Moby Olivas, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Those who wish may make donations in Bill's name to Our Little Roses, a girls home in Honduras www.ourlittleroses.org or Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves, MO www.emmanuelepiscopal.org
Published in Odessa American on July 10, 2019