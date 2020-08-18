ODESSA, TEXAS - For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son,that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.John 3:16Willie Dean Butler Hooper was born in Waxahachie, TX on June 26, 1938 to Ernest and Fannie Butler. Willie (82) passed on August 11, 2020 in Odessa, TX.Visitation was held on Monday August 17, 2020 at Martinez funeral Home from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM A Pass by visitation was held on Tuesday from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PMA Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 At Agape Dream Center Church 1618 E. Murphy Odessa Texas, At 10:00 AM.Burial Will follow at Ector County Cemetery - Odessa II Section.Willie received her Associate Degree in nursing in Odessa, TX. She was employed with Medical Center until her retirement. She married James Lincoln Hooper on April 3, 1980 in Ector County, Texas.She was involved with the Southside Senior Citizens. She was a greeter for the Agape Dream Center. Mrs. Hooper was very adventurous. She went from sky diving at the age of 80 to a trip to New York. She went on many mystery trips. She fed the homeless and did anything she could to bless someone else. She will be truly missed by many!Mrs. Hooper is preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Niblett, her parents, 2 sisters Billie Thomas and Margie Lockett and 1 brother Julius Tave Jr.She is survived by her niece Michelle (Walter) of Southfield, MI, her niece Jacqueline Johnson of Detroit, MI and Jamerall (Kevin) Mitchell and great great nephew Kevin Mitchell II of Augusta, GA. She will also be missed by Hazel Thompson, Mark and Daisy, Mary Johnson, her friend for over 60 years Pearl Ward, another friend Susie Hodges, and many other friends.In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to Agape Dream Center Church 1618 E. Murphy St, Odessa Texas. (Please Indicate) - In Memory of Willie "Lucy" Hooper - Homeless Ministry.