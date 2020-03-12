|
|
ODESSA - Bill Lisenbe was born in Bell County to Chapple and Georgie Jones Lisenbe. He attended Little River-Academy High school where he lettered in football and graduated in 1950. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.
In December 1955 he married the love his life, Janett. They lived most of their married life in Odessa where they raised their family. Bill was a salesman and business owner in a variety of industries, creating lifelong friendships. Bill was a dedicated Christian and a member of West Odessa First Baptist Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, several brother and sisters, his wife, and his son George Lisenbe. He is survived by his daughter Sharon and husband Kerry Odom; his daughter Penny and her husband Jesse Gore; five grandsons Michael and Willie Merritt, Caleb, Jesse David, and Paul Gore; and five great-grandchildren Koryn Tomasek, Grant and Gavin Merritt, and Lexi and Addi Merritt.
Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 14th at Living Word Baptist Church, 5119 Twin Towers Blvd, in Odessa. Services will be officiated by Jesse Gore. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to ().
Romans 14:8
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 12, 2020