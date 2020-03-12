Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Lisenbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Roy "Bill" Lisenbe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Roy "Bill" Lisenbe Obituary
ODESSA - Bill Lisenbe was born in Bell County to Chapple and Georgie Jones Lisenbe. He attended Little River-Academy High school where he lettered in football and graduated in 1950. He was a proud veteran of the US Army.

In December 1955 he married the love his life, Janett. They lived most of their married life in Odessa where they raised their family. Bill was a salesman and business owner in a variety of industries, creating lifelong friendships. Bill was a dedicated Christian and a member of West Odessa First Baptist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, several brother and sisters, his wife, and his son George Lisenbe. He is survived by his daughter Sharon and husband Kerry Odom; his daughter Penny and her husband Jesse Gore; five grandsons Michael and Willie Merritt, Caleb, Jesse David, and Paul Gore; and five great-grandchildren Koryn Tomasek, Grant and Gavin Merritt, and Lexi and Addi Merritt.

Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 14th at Living Word Baptist Church, 5119 Twin Towers Blvd, in Odessa. Services will be officiated by Jesse Gore. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to ().

Romans 14:8
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -