EASTLAND - Willie Ruth Guster, 89, of Odessa, passed away on October 26th, 2020. Born October 21, 1931 to Thomas and Maggie (Young) Cregler in Gilmer, TX. She graduated from Valley View High School and received her Bachelor of Science from Texas College in Tyler, TX. She earned professional certificates from Sul Ross State University, Texas Southern University, and University of Southern California before receiving her Master of Art in Administration from University of Texas at Permian Basin in 1977.







Her education career began in 1964 as a Bethune High School teacher in Crane, TX. She moved to Odessa where she was the first woman to be elected Head Teacher at Carver Elementary. From 1971-1976 she served as Milam Elementary's Director of Federal Summer Programs. Mrs. Guster was the first Black woman principal in ECISD serving at Travis Elementary from 1979 to 1986 and later Ross Elementary from 1986 to 1991.







Our mother was recognized for her service in education including Outstanding Teacher (Carver Elementary), Outstanding Administrator of the Year, Outstanding Teachers of America, and was listed in Who's Who for Elementary Teachers.



In 1950, she was initiated into the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was a charter member of the Odessa Alumnae Chapter, chartered on May 29, 1964, where she was a loyal life member until her death.



She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and sang with local gospel groups Sister to Sister and Elkins Singers.



Her volunteer service included being a "Pink Lady" Auxilian at Medical Center Hospital (18years), Black Chamber of Commerce, Secret Sister Ministry, and Greater Opportunists of the Permian Basin which sponsored HeadStart. Mrs. Guster taught Sunday School at the Church of Christ at Texas and Clements where she was a faithful servant.



Mrs. Guster is preceded in death by husband Allen Guster, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Guster and Jina Jordan, one son, Gerry Guster Sr.(Lucia), one niece Brenda Barnes, six grandchildren Michael Carrillo (Ashley), Luis Carrillo, Kanicia Schlichting (Phillip), Ronzel Wilson, Ashley Smith (Blake), Gerry Guster Jr., and 15 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 1pm Thursday Nov. 5, at St. James MBC, burial will be at Ector County Cemetery. The viewing will be 4pm-8pm Wednesday Nov. 4th at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



