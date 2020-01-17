|
LUBBOCK, TX - Funeral services for Willie "Bogus" Tealer, 58, of Brownfield will be held at 1pm Saturday, January 18, 2020, at El Shaddai Missionary Baptist with Rev. Eugene Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion cemetery under the direction of the Brownfield Funeral Home.
There will be a visitation for friends from 9am to 2pm for family 6pm to 8pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Willie James Tealer passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Willie was born on May 4, 1961 in Brownfield to Eddie and Geneva Tealer. Willie was loved by his family and touched many people with laughter. He loved dominoes and spending time with his family. But mostly Willie loved the lord, and especially the gospel hymns. He could light up a room with his constant smile and if anyone knew him, he had a phrase for days that would stick with you for life. That was T Tucker! His lasting impression he left is a reason to celebrate his life, and not drown in sadness and sorrow. Because that was the type of person Willie James was, I can see him now as those pearly gates open - rejoicing and dancing his way into the master's arms to be reunited with the ones who left before and most of all his momma who he loved undoubtedly. Willie was proceed in death by his parents, Eddie and Geneva Braziel Tealer, sister, Dollie White, brother, George Edwards, two niece's Tonya Braziel and Sharon Tealer.
Willie is survived by three brothers, Carlee Tealer, Roylee Tealer and Eddie "Jr" Tealer; two sisters, Mary Jones and Elaine Tealer, and by a host of nieces and nephews.
Psalms 100: Make a joyful noise until the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the lord with gladness. Come before his presence with singing. Know ye that he is LORD is GOD! It his he that has made us and not we ourselves. We are his people and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Be thankful unto him. And bless his names, for the LORD is good, and his mercy is the truth - and everlasting!
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 17, 2020