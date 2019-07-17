ODESSA - Willow Williams, age 92, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home in Odessa.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with John Moon of St. Paul's Church officiating.



Willowdene was born February 28, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended school in Nashville, TN, graduate of Carson Newman College. She married Wayne Williams on December 24, 1949 in Odessa, TX. She was a Medical Technologist at Headley Bld., Dr. Bryan Williams and Dr. Shelton's offices for 41 years. She was a lifelong member of Baptist Church.



Willow is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Williams.



She is survived by her children, Dene Williams of Odessa, TX, Lisa and her husband, John Moon of Eddy, TX, Jon and his wife, Jo Williams of Odessa, TX; four grandchildren, Elise Mauzey and her husband, Kent Brown of Waco, TX, Glyna Williams of Odessa, TX, Ruth Ellen and her husband, Rocky Bridges of Hewitt, TX, Alyson Dominguez of Cedar Park, TX; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.



Pallbearers will be Rocky Bridges, Kent Brown, Aiden Dominguez, Kieryn Nunez and Zachary Mauzey.



Memorials may be given to the , the , the Jesus House or a .



The family of Willow wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Shelton, Medical Center Hospital and especially Home Hospice Nurses and assistants, Chaplain and Social Workers.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 17, 2019