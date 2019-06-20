Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
Winona Louise Martin


ODESSA - Winona Louise Martin, age 80, of Odessa, TX, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Odessa.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Winona Martin was born July 22, 1938 to Raymond and Catherine Blair in Paris, Mississippi. She was the youngest of three children. She attended school in Sterling City, TX. She graduated from Sterling City High School. On May 26, 1956, she married the love of her life, Thomas Martin. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She was an avid athlete. She played basketball, tennis, volleyball and was a majorette and cheerleader. She received many awards in high school and was Best All-Around Football Sweetheart.

Winona is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Earl Martin and her parents, Raymond and Catherine Blair.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne Watson and husband Terry Watson of Oklahoma City, Billy Martin and his wife Johnnie Martin of Odessa; brothers, Earl Blair and wife Jackie, William Blair; grandchildren, Alyssa French and husband Jack, Timothy Lane and fiance Bri, Catherine Holton and husband Chris, Blair Barker and husband Patrick, Krystyn Conatser, Kaytlyn Conatser and fiance Val; great grandchildren, Braygen, Melody, Presley, Addison, Riley, Alaska and one on the way; nieces and nephews, Dean Blair, Jan Blair, Stacy Blair, Greg Blair and Steve Blair.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Lane, Jack French, Patrick Barker, Chris Holton, Dustin Blair and Casey Blair.

The family of Winona Martin wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Madison Medical Resort for taking such wonderful care of our mother in all the days she spent there.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 20, 2019
