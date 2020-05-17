ODESSA - W.E. Parnell, 81, of Odessa, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 18, 1938 to Ray Parnell and Catherine Ashburn in Stanford, Texas. W.E. is survived by his daughter Mitzi Cavender of Odessa, his son Tony Parnell of Odessa, his brothers Ben Parnell of Hawley, Texas, and Joe Parnell of Swansea, Illinois; his granddaughter Amy Stillwell of Odessa; as well as Ryan Parnell of Odessa, Lindsey Parnell of Addison, Texas, Seth Parnell of Odessa, John Cavender of Odessa, Luke Cavender of Odessa; also great grandchildren, Haley Stillwell, Zach Stillwell, Chloe Parnell, Parker Cavender, Lyric Cavender and Jack Cavender, all of Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Larry Hood officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 17, 2020.