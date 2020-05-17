Wintford Eugene Parnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wintford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - W.E. Parnell, 81, of Odessa, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 18, 1938 to Ray Parnell and Catherine Ashburn in Stanford, Texas. W.E. is survived by his daughter Mitzi Cavender of Odessa, his son Tony Parnell of Odessa, his brothers Ben Parnell of Hawley, Texas, and Joe Parnell of Swansea, Illinois; his granddaughter Amy Stillwell of Odessa; as well as Ryan Parnell of Odessa, Lindsey Parnell of Addison, Texas, Seth Parnell of Odessa, John Cavender of Odessa, Luke Cavender of Odessa; also great grandchildren, Haley Stillwell, Zach Stillwell, Chloe Parnell, Parker Cavender, Lyric Cavender and Jack Cavender, all of Odessa, Texas. Graveside Services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Larry Hood officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved