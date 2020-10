Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA - Winton Evander "Dick" Jones, 68, of Odessa, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Odessa. Graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens . Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store