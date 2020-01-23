|
|
ODESSA - Wynis R Elliott Gillentine passed away in Cedar Park, Texas on Friday January 17, 2020 at the age of 87.
Wynis is survived by her children: Christine Reiswig of Cedar Park, Tx., Kerry and Patricia Elliott of Riverside, TX., Randall and Jane Elliott of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Kelda and Joe Atkinson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had 21 grandchildren, 14 great-children and - 2 great, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Elmer Elliott, Jr., her parents Noah and Cora Gillentine of Benjamin, Tx., her brothers: Lloyd Gillentine of Dallas, Tx., Joe Gillentine, Los Angeles, Ca., and NB Gillentine of Corsicana, TX., her sisters: Ruth Wampler of Rule, Tx., Lois Golden of Benjamin, TX., and Beulah Ray Beeler of Lubbock, Tx.
Wynis was born on April 13, 1932 in Knox City, Texas to Noah and Cora Gillentine. She graduated from Benjamin High School in 1949. She married Harry Elmer Elliott, Jr in August 1949. After moving to Houston, Texas, she worked for TJ Bettis Company and later with Suburban Homes Lumber Co as an accountant for 42 years. Upon retiring, she and Harry moved to Odessa, Tx.
Wynis was accomplished at quilting and loved to spend her time working on quilting projects. She was a generous and witty individual who loved giving everyone a big hug. A devote and Godly woman, Wynis was an active and dedicated member of Faith Church of the Nazarene in Odessa, TX. among several other churches throughout her lifetime.
A funeral is scheduled for January 24, 2020 at Hubbard Kelly Chapel at10:00 am, with a lunch to follow at Faith Church of the Nazarene. Family will welcome friends and family on January 23rd from 6-8 pm at Hubbard Kelly. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wynis' life. The family would like to thank the staff at Sagebrook Health Center for their loving care. Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral, Odessa, TX.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 23, 2020