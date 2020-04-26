|
|
ODESSA, TX - Wynonna Charlene Meister was born to Don and Velma Lewis on January 25th, (year not disclosed because she always said a woman's age is like a phone number, unlisted) in Pharoah Creek National Territory, Okfusekee, Oklahoma.
Charlene's early life was not an easy one. Although she grew up poor of material wealth she was rich in faith. Instilled in her by her beloved mother, Velma. After overcoming a life-threatening kidney disease Velma had promised God that she would raise her only daughter at the time to love Him and follow His word. Boy, did she keep that promise! Charlene was only three years old at the time but she vividly remembers the change in her mother. One of her fondest memories was sitting on the dirt floor of their modest home beside her mother as she read from the Bible that rested on an upturned milk crate they used as a table.
In those humble beginnings great faith grew. Charlene and her mother would walk to church services every Sunday no matter the distance or weather. It was in those services that Charlene fell in love with gospel music. Nothing gave her greater joy than worshipping her Heavenly Father in song. Later in life Charlene would release four of her own gospel albums, with many of her own original songs.
As Charlene grew up with limited means she would see the Native Americans, who had gained wealth due to the oil and gas wells being drilled on their land, drive beautiful red Cadillac convertibles up and down the reservation roads. Charlene made a promise to herself that she would have one of those cars one day. Now that dream would seem farfetched to anyone who knew her at the time, but that didn't matter. The present circumstances never really mattered much to Charlene. She was a woman of big faith, big dreams, and a strong work ethic. Those three things are what brought her through the most insurmountable situations in her life.
After a lifetime of moving around most of Oklahoma and west Texas the family finally settled in Odessa, TX. Its here that Charlene's charm and work ethic would help her land the man of her dreams. The man she described as drop dead handsome, Bill Meister. Charlene was working at, Bowen Company as a bookkeeper, and Bill worked across the street at Odessa Spring Brake and Axle. Everyday for lunch Bill would walk to the Railcar Diner that was in between their workplaces. Charlene would watch through the window waiting for just the right time to make a coffee run for her boss. This went on for a few weeks until one day Charlene's boss, on a match making mission, caught Bill on his was back from his lunch break and asked him to take a look at Charlene's car. That car just happened to be a Cadillac convertible that she bought after she had scrimped and saved working three jobs to afford. It wasn't new and it didn't always run, but it was hers! She didn't know that buying a used car that didn't quite run right would be the open door to meeting her husband.
It was a whirlwind romance. They got married six months after that initial meeting on November 13th, 1952. A Friday no less. There wasn't a honeymoon for those two, it was right back to work. With their noses to the grindstone Bill and Charlene were able to save enough money to buy a new home. Just in time for the birth of their first child, Billy Wayne on August 26th, 1956. As they adjusted to life as new parents they kept working on their dream of owning their own business. Which they accomplished when they opened Meister Plastic Coating in the late 1950's. The first of three successful businesses that they would start.
With their first business up and running Bill and Charlene added to their family again with the birth of their second child, Lisa Renee on October 26th, 1962. Lisa was born with Spina Bifida and the doctor did not hold much hope for her to survive infancy. But they didn't know Charlene. Big faith, big dreams, and a strong work ethic. She took Lisa home, nursed and nurtured her as best she knew how. Relying on God for His wisdom and strength. Tirelessly seeking the best medical care she could find.
While she was caring for Lisa she was still working side by side with Bill getting their second business started. Not long after that they opened their third business, Longhorn Custom Coating in 1969. While Bill and Charlene were enjoying the success of their businesses Bill was finally able to make good on a promise he had made Charlene. He bought her a brand new, bright red Cadillac convertible. Just like the one she had dreamed of all those years ago in Paul's Valley, OK.
Charlene held strong to that faith that she was taught as a young child. Through the years she helped to establish numerous churches and was a proud sponsor of many missionaries. Her and Bill built Odessa Gospel Lighthouse Church in 1982. A place Charlene would call her church home until her passing. She never missed a service always saying, "God has done so much for me and He only asks for two days a week from me." Charlene did much more than just attend church to spread the love of Christ. She was a prayer partner and trusted counselor to many. She loved sharing the gospel and was always willing to help someone in need.
Her great faith helped her to endure all of life's tragedies. She lost her daughter Lisa on January 25th, 1972. On September 13th, 1994 her husband and love of her life passed away. It was only a short time later, August 1st, 1996, that she lost her son Billy. There were many painful seasons in Charlene's life, but she never let her faith waiver and she never let anything discourage her from her dreams. She was determined to live the way her mother promised God she would. Hiding His Word in her heart so that she may not sin against it. As scripture she quoted often. She was a woman that lived a life of big faith, big dreams, and a strong work ethic.
She is survived by sisters Kay Thomas and husband Wayne of Odessa, Cathey Scott of Oklahoma, and Sandy Johnson of Oklahoma, Grandson Billy Meister, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Odessa, great-granddaughter Laurynn Meister of Odessa. Loving caretakers and devoted friends Delma and Luis. Numerous nieces and nephews and an adoring church family.
Services will be handled under the care of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Please go to www.hubbardkellyfuneralhome.com for updates on services.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020