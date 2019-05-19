ODESSA - Yvette Jeanne (Leveque) Richardson, age 83, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019. Yvette was born on Sunday, July 21, 1935 to Henri and Josephine (Josselin) Leveque in Pluduno, Cotes du Nord, France.



She was born and raised in France and she witnessed the bombings during World War II and the invasion of Brittany as a young child. She met her first husband Raymond while he was stationed in France in the Army. She worked in the hospital in France as well as in the burn ward. With Raymond, she was stationed in France, Germany, South Carolina, Massachusetts and lastly, Louisiana. Yvette obtained her U.S. citizenship on September 4th, 1962.



She married Raymond Alcide St. Louis on December 1, 1956, had 3 children, Michelle, Laurent and Linda. She met her second husband Alton Richardson in Louisiana and they moved to Odessa in 1968. They were married May 7, 1970. Yvette and Alton were married for 30 years until his death on March 28, 2001. Yvette found the love of her life Marvin Treadway and they had been inseparable from 2003 until his death on February 10, 2019.



She worked as a nurse for Doctors, Earl Kirk, J.D.Cone and P.K Raghuprasad. She cared deeply for her patients and would often go beyond her duties and work schedule to help them. Yvette loved traveling, gardening, and being with friends and family.



She was a life-long Christian and was born and baptized into the Catholic faith. She became Lutheran after moving to Odessa and joined the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord and was a faithful member until 2001. She then attended Crossroads Fellowship for many years and participated in their bible studies.



She also attended Redeemer Lutheran with her best friend and love, Marvin Treadway. Her faith and dedication to Christ was evident in her values, her family, friendships and her journal writings.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Josephine Leveque, a sister, Michelle Leveque, husband(s) Raymond St. Louis and Alton Richardson, and the love of her life, best friend and companion, Marvin Treadway.



Those left remembering and loving her are: her children, Michelle Nicole Little, Laurent St. Louis and wife Kay, Linda Rachel Hood and husband Larry; grandchildren: Scott St. Louis and wife Amy, Sean Little, Adam St. Louis and wife Michelle, Hayley Joiner and husband Stetson, Patrick Fry and wife Hayli, and Karli St. Louis; great grandchildren are: Gage and Liam St. Louis and Mason Fry; siblings are: Henrietta Tolley of Nettie, West Virginia and Marie Annick Solliex of Rosporden, France.



A visitation for Yvette will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM, in the chapel at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Jimmy Braswell will be officiating.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at Madison Medical Resort and Home Hospice for the loving kindness shown to our mother while she was in their care.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.frankwwilson.com for the family. Published in Odessa American on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary