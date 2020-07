SAN MARCOS - Yvonne (Nino) Ramirez, 54, of San Marcos, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in San Diego. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, July 31, 2020, at Lighthouse of Hope Church. Burial will be at 10:00 AM, August 3, 2020 Pastor Daniel Lopez is officiating. Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens And Funeral Home of Odessa.



