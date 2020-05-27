ODESSA - Zana O'Neal Fryman, 65, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Zana was born in Odessa, Texas to Harvey and Katherine O'Neal on August 19, 1954. She went to school at Odessa High. Zana married Car-l Fryman on June 16, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from Odessa College. Zana worked as an author/artist for Z-Art for 10 years. She strongly believed in God. She accepted Jesus as her savior. she was a great, loving wife, mother and grand mama. Zana is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Katherine O'Neal. Zana is survived by her husband, Car-l Fryman; son, Chris and his wife, Maritza Golden; also, Ryan and Sybil Golden, brothers Bob O'Neal and J.D. O'Neal; grandchildren, Keilah Udave, Caiden Golden, Kyla Golden, Nayelie Calbillo, Ashley Golden and Nyvan Golden. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on May 27, 2020.