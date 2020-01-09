|
ODESSA - Mom passed from this life on Earth joining loved ones that have gone on to meet our Heavenly Father in Heaven.
Ruth was born on August 14, 1921 in Sanco, Texas to David Jefferson Adkins and Suzie Nancy Adkins. She was the second child in a family with 7 children. She had two sisters: Lily Daphne Adkins, and Joyce Sue Adkins. She also had four brothers: Woodson Arrandel Adkins, JD Adkins, Neil Dean Adkins, and Myron Lee Adkins. They moved to Robert Lee where Ruth graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1941. She was an avid Volleyball player and excelled in her classwork.
At a young age, Ruth worked next to her Dad and brothers in the cottonfields around Robert Lee and Sanco. Later she worked in the Coke County courthouse for her grandfather, J B Barnett who was the County Clerk at the time.
Ruth met the love of her life, Edward Blaine "Skeet" Buford, while living in Robert Lee, and it was love at first sight. They would later marry in Robert Lee, Texas, and then came their first child, a beautiful girl named Katie Sue Buford (later Vickrey). After Katie Sue, along came Patsy Ruth Buford Beck. Their third child was a bouncing boy named Richard Blaine Buford. Then came baby brother David Lorrea Buford. Before the boys were born Ruth and Skeet moved to San Angelo where Skeet worked for the Seabees, the Construction Battalion for the Navy. After the boys were born, they moved to Big Lake where Skeet provided for his family. From there they moved to Kermit, and then to Odessa.
In Odessa, Skeet worked as the Service Manager for Sears until he was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 4, 1973. Ruth was 53 when Skeet passed away. She met an old friend from Robert Lee, "Papa" John Rives, at a dance and they were married a year later. Papa John took her on many a vacation and had many happy memories together until his passing in December 2001. Ruth moved in with her youngest child, David, and went to church and senior citizens to occupy her time after Papa John passed away. Her grandson Shane and his family, LaVonda, LaCrista, and LaKayla would visit often and would take her on vacations and have her stay with them and her daughter, Katie Sue, in their home in East Texas. They all cherished that time together and always looked forward to the next time she would stay a while. Ruth's daughter Patsy and her family would plan trips to various destinations that Meemaw liked to visit.
Ruth was preceded in death by her eldest son Ricky who passed away on September 1, 2005 from metastatic lung cancer. Following Ricky was his daughter Stefanee who passed away due to complications from Cystic Fibrosis and missing her dad on April 11, 2006. Ruth was also preceded in death by her youngest son David who passed away on November 6, 2006. Ruth was also preceded in death by her eldest daughter Katie Sue who passed away on December 18, 2009, at a McKinney hospital.
Ruth is survived by her youngest daughter Patsy Ruth Buford Beck of Odessa, her younger brother JD Adkins of Lake Buchanan, Texas, her friend Bill Heath of El Paso, Tx, and her brother-in-law Nathan O. Ammons of Truth or Consequences, NM; nephews Mickey Dean Adkins of Weatherford, Tx, Arrandel Dean Ammons of Espanola, New Mexico; niece Theresa Dominey of Weatherford, Texas; grandson Shane (LaVonda) Vickrey of McKinney, Texas, grandsons Doyle Beck and Charles Beck of Odessa, Tx, grandson Lance Vickrey of Kermit, Texas, and grandson Blaine Buford of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Briana Dean of Odessa, Tx; great grandson Brice (Desiree) Beck of Odessa, Tx, great grandson Dillan (Chelsea) Beck of Odessa, Tx, great grandson Troy (Kristin) Beck of Odessa, Tx, great grandson Taylor Beck, great grandson Braiden Buford of Lubbock, Texas, and great grandsons Jay and Ricky Dean of Odessa, Tx; great granddaughter Regan (Tim) Ondrak of Keller, Texas, great granddaughter LaCrista- Rain In My Face (Payton) Gilcrease of Allen, Texas, great Granddaughter LaKayla Vickrey of McKinney, Texas, and great Granddaughter Kelsey Vickrey of McKinney, Texas; great-great grandchildren: Brayden Beck, Kielee Beck, Isabella Beck, Jensen Beck, Willow Beck, Oakley and Wyatt, Emerson Gilcrease, Gaven, Autumn, and Lyncoln Ondrak, Branson Beck.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Atkins officiating. Burial will follow immediately after services at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Shane Vickrey, Charlie Beck, Doyle Beck, Lance Vickrey, Brice Beck, Troy Beck, Dillan Beck, and Payton Gilcrease.
Special thank you to the nurses and CNAs at Madison: Sharon, Sharee, Kathy, Chris, Tracy, the nurses on Hall 1, and the housekeepers on Hall 1. Also, a special thanks to Home Hospice staff of Debbie, Carol and Rev. Dr. Jimmy Braswell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
