Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma Faye Parsons


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zelma Faye Parsons Obituary
RICHMOND - Zelma Faye Parsons, 96, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019 in Richmond, Texas.

Zelma was born on October 18, 1922 in Golan, Texas to Holton and Nola Jones. She married Lawrence Parsons on August 1, 1944. She was active in her community, Vietnamese Bible, Inc. and her church. Lawrence and Zelma were residents of Odessa from 1958-2004 and were members of Sherwood Baptist Church.

Zelma was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lawrence. She is survived by her brothers, Burt (Alberta) Jones and Don (Lillie) Jones; children, Judy Schmid, Kittye (Stan) Krempin and Annette (Charlie) Long; grandchildren, Melissa Trout, Jason (Julie) Schmid, Jon (Lauren) Schmid, Marcus (Kathy) Krempin, Krysta (Kyle) Young, and Loren Long; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas with internment following at Rose Hill Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Merkel, Texas.

Online Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now