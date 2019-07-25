RICHMOND - Zelma Faye Parsons, 96, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019 in Richmond, Texas.



Zelma was born on October 18, 1922 in Golan, Texas to Holton and Nola Jones. She married Lawrence Parsons on August 1, 1944. She was active in her community, Vietnamese Bible, Inc. and her church. Lawrence and Zelma were residents of Odessa from 1958-2004 and were members of Sherwood Baptist Church.



Zelma was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lawrence. She is survived by her brothers, Burt (Alberta) Jones and Don (Lillie) Jones; children, Judy Schmid, Kittye (Stan) Krempin and Annette (Charlie) Long; grandchildren, Melissa Trout, Jason (Julie) Schmid, Jon (Lauren) Schmid, Marcus (Kathy) Krempin, Krysta (Kyle) Young, and Loren Long; and 10 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene Texas. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas with internment following at Rose Hill Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Merkel, Texas.



Online Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019