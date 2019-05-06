A C Franklin, 82, of Finleyville, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born May 11, 1936, in Athens, Texas, a son of George and Eliza Mae Lambeth Franklin.

Mr. Franklin was retired as a plant manager for the former Reidbord Brothers Co. in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville, an avid fisherman and auto enthusiast.

Surviving are his wife, Clara Nurnberger Franklin; two sons, Michael Franklin of Monongahela and Daniel Franklin (Jessica) of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Lisa Kimmel (Jim) of Monongahela; four brothers, Emery, David, Albert and Gary Franklin, all of Athens; a sister, Virginia Knott of Athens; two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kiley; many nieces and nephews, and his favorite cat, Blackie.

Deceased are three brothers and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Francis Church, Finleyville. Private interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .