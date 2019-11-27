A. Maxine Waldygo, 94, a 45-year resident of Washington, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She was born January 21, 1925, in Cleaton, Ky., a daughter of Churchel and George Earl Curtis.

Maxine attended Akron University and was an elementary school teacher in Rockport, Ky. On June 9, 1949, she married Joseph Waldygo of Washington, who is deceased. She retired from the Department of Public Welfare in Washington in 1981.

Mrs. Waldygo is survived by two daughters, Patricia Waldygo of New Mexico and Kathy Gooden of Florida; a son, Joseph Waldygo of Arizona; three sisters, Linda Gossett, Karen Fleming and Sandy Cornette; a brother, Ronnie Earl Curtis; five grandchildren, Nathan Elias, Jenifer Conley, Elyse Waldygo-Anderson, Kelly Waldygo and Jeff Waldygo; and four great-grandchildren, Shane and Morgan Elias, and Trent and Mallory Conley.

Deceased are a sister, Gwen Keeling; and a brother, Danny Curtis.

To her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew her, she was a treasured example of a life filled with compassion for others, honesty, a thirst for knowledge in all areas of life, and a strong devotion to family and friends.