Aaron Boyd Mansfield, 83, of Washington, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 2, 1937, in Wylandville, a son of the late Aaron Boyd and Mary Winifred Gelwix Mansfield.

On June 12, 1957, in Fourth Presbyterian Church, he married his loving wife, Nora Gayle McClain, with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage, who survives.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Division Marine Air Group 26.

For over 50 years he was a member of the Chartiers Hill Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, usher and was active with the cemetery board.

He worked for Jessop Steel for over 34 years in the bar mill, retiring as a millwright.

He was a member of the National Pike Steam Gas and Horse Association, where he was a past president, and he was a former member of the Jefferson Football Club. Mr. Mansfield enjoyed hunting, especially duck and deer hunting, gardening, jumble, puzzles, looking at cars, dancing and making "Pappy Pancakes" on Saturday mornings. He was a wonderful husband, caregiver, father and a man of extraordinary strength and extreme kindness.

Surviving are his children, Pam Haschets, Mark (Debbie) Mansfield, both of Washington; Marcia (Dave) Bock of Houston, Jonn (Karen) Mansfield of Washington; his sister, Betty (Wilson) Morgan of Greensburg; his 10 grandchildren, whom he was so proud of and loved by, Jenna (Bryan) Margaria, Jordan Haschets, Aaron (Katie) Mansfield, Kelley Mansfield, Katherine Mansfield, Jackie (Brandon) Marshall, Elizabeth (Eric) Forrester, Matthew Mansfield, Michael Mansfield and Shannon Bock; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Landon Mansfield; and another on the way; and several cherished longtime friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Boyd Mansfield; his brother, Clifford Mansfield; sister, Jean Bedillion; and son-in-law, John Haschets.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gateway Hospice, 95 West Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301 or Chartiers Hill Church, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317 in Aaron's name. Due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private.

