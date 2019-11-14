Aaron N. Taylor, 56, of Strabane, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

He was born May 30, 1963, in Canonsburg, a son of Arthur and Donna Hageter Taylor.

He worked as a union carpenter, and later worked as a supervisor for CCI Solutions. He attended the Bible Chapel in McMurray.

He had a contagious smile, a big heart and always made those close to him laugh.

Mr. Taylor was a life member of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of American Legion Post 902. He loved fishing and especially spending time with his children.

Surviving are his son, Richard Taylor of Strabane; daughter Emily Taylor of South Park; his mother, Donna Taylor of Canonsburg; brothers Adam (Karla) Taylor of Washington, Ashley Taylor of Canonsburg; sister Helen Taylor of Ellwood City; niece Emma; and nephews Christopher, Nathaniel and Ethan.

In addition to his father, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Heidi Taylor.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Friday, November 15, at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Canonsburg VFD in Aaron Taylor's name.