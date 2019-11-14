Aaron N. Taylor (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron N. Taylor.
Service Information
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-746-1000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Aaron N. Taylor, 56, of Strabane, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

He was born May 30, 1963, in Canonsburg, a son of Arthur and Donna Hageter Taylor.

He worked as a union carpenter, and later worked as a supervisor for CCI Solutions. He attended the Bible Chapel in McMurray.

He had a contagious smile, a big heart and always made those close to him laugh.

Mr. Taylor was a life member of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of American Legion Post 902. He loved fishing and especially spending time with his children.

Surviving are his son, Richard Taylor of Strabane; daughter Emily Taylor of South Park; his mother, Donna Taylor of Canonsburg; brothers Adam (Karla) Taylor of Washington, Ashley Taylor of Canonsburg; sister Helen Taylor of Ellwood City; niece Emma; and nephews Christopher, Nathaniel and Ethan.

In addition to his father, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Heidi Taylor.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Friday, November 15, at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Canonsburg VFD in Aaron Taylor's name.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.