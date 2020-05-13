Abigail Rose "Abbie" LaBarbera, 17, of Canonsburg passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.Family and friends will be welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120 where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.











