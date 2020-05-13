Abigail Rose LaBarbera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Abigail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abigail Rose "Abbie" LaBarbera, 17, of Canonsburg passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.Family and friends will be welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120 where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Service
10:00 AM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved