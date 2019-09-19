Adam Charles Tarbert, 35, of Peters Township, died unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019, after an extended battle with anxiety and depression. It wasn't the miracle we were hoping for, but he is now free of pain, free of depression and anxiety and in the arms of Christ, to whom he committed his life.

Adam leaves behind his adoring wife, Rebekah, and precious children Elijah, Kaylee, Oaklee and Audra. Also surviving are his parents, Charles and Lois Tarbert of Bethel Park; a brother, Guy Tarbert (Caitlin) of Peters Township; and in-laws Michael and Diane Rauch of Peters Township.

A 2002 graduate of Bethel Park High School and of California University of Pennsylvania, Adam was employed by the Peters Township Public Works Department. He was a member of The Bible Chapel, serving on the security team, a volunteer firefighter with Peters Township, where he was once honored as firefighter of the year, and proudly served as a police officer for more than eight years.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, in The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Tarbert Children Memorial Fund at PNC Bank, 3850 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit Pittsburghcremation.com.