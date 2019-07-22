Adam M. Hadlock, 37, of Washington, lost his battle with addiction Friday, July 19, 2019.

He was born February 8, 1982, in Pittsburgh, the son of Dale M. Hadlock and Carol L. Hadlock, both of Washington.

Mr. Hadlock was a 2000 graduate of Trinity High School and was Christian.

He was employed by Excaliber Construction.

Mr. Hadlock loved the Pittsburgh Penguins and enjoyed going to watch them play. He was also a big Steelers fan. Mr. Hadlock enjoyed fishing with his son. He enjoyed spending time with his entire family, especially the time he spent with his son, nieces and nephew. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Surviving is a son, Ian M. Hadlock and his mother, Sara Hadlock, both of Washington; a sister, Nicole M. (George) Micik of Washington; two nieces, Meloney and Olivia; a nephew, Mason; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Hadlock of Erie; two aunts, Bonny Chappell and Marie Pokopac, both of Washington. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Mr. Hadlock was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard F. Hadlock and his maternal grandparents, John and Mary Pokopac.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Funeral services and burial will be private. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, PA, 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.Warco FalvoFuneralHome.com.