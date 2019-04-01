Adela Damiani Costanza, 98, of Washington, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019 at Strabane Woods, Washington with her loving children by her side.

She was born November 13, 1920 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Florindo and Maria Grazia (Muscelli) Damiani.

Adela was a 1939 graduate of Donora High School where she was a head majorette, Red Cross nurse during WW II and professional hairdresser for many years at Julia's Beauty Shop in Donora and many hair salons in Hollywood, Fla., including the Diplomat Hotel, where she styled hair for the celebrities that performed there.

She had a great sense of humor, was generous, humble and compassionate. She loved to sing and recorded children's songs.

Adela met her husband at a dance in 1940 and continued to love both dancing and her husband for 56 years.

She was a survivor of the 1948 Donora smog. Adela was a published author of her autobiography; "Seeing through the smog...Clearly" at 95.

Adela was a devout catholic and prayed the rosary daily.

In addition to her parents, Adela was preceded in death by her husband Antonino (Nino) Costanza November 7, 2002; four sisters, Julia (Laz) Fronzaglio, Amelia (Ed) Maple, Jessie (Jim) Rullo, and Helen (Frank) Jurik; a great grandson, Brody William Simpson; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are three sons, Robert Costanza of Canberra, Australia, John (Nancy) Costanza and Anthony Costanza Jr. both of Vero Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Linda Costanza Kelley of Washington; eight grandchildren, Christian Costanza, Abraham Costanza, Aaron Kelley, Andrea Simpson, Nicholas Costanza, Devon Costanza, Kaia Costanza-van den Belt and Milo Costanza-van den Belt; eight great-grandchildren, Quashad Greene, Swavyon Costanza, Aaden Kelley, Alyssa Kelley, Paige Simpson, Sophie Simpson, Chloe Simpson and Phoebe Costanza.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033 (724) 379-6900 where friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6to 8 p.m. Sunday March 31, 2019 . Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday April 1, 2019, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Donora.

Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

